Rihanna Goes To The Reopened Giorgio Baldi Solo Dolo With Love On The Brain

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 800 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Oscars: 95th Academy Awards Show
Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rihanna performs the Oscar nominated original song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY
Rihanna pauses R9 questions as fans and paparazzis bombard the pop star on Friday night enjoying the best Italian food in L.A.

A table for one, Rihanna finally returned to her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica for the first time in months. Creating more memories that spans years, the singer stepped into the upscale eatery on Friday, turning heads in a sleek black trench coat, effortlessly exuding her signature style. Giorgio Baldi was among the few establishments spared from the devastating Palisades fires that tore through Los Angeles in January. Though the restaurant remained intact, lingering toxins and widespread damage forced it to close for nearly two months. Now, with its doors back open, Rihanna wasted no time reclaiming her spot at the beloved Italian hotspot.

This year has been anything but quiet for Rihanna, especially with A$AP Rocky’s legal troubles looming in the background. However, with his recent acquittal, the couple appears to be in high spirits. Cameras captured Rocky embracing Rihanna moments after the verdict, a celebration of relief and resilience. Since then, the two have been spotted at several high-profile dinners, including Rihanna’s birthday at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. When asked about his next release, A$AP kept things lighthearted, teasing fans while keeping his music plans under wraps.

More: Rihanna Reveals How She's Regaining Her Fashion Passion After Many Months In "Mom Mode"

Rihanna's Favorite Restaurant

Rihanna’s long-awaited ninth studio album, often referred to as R9 by fans, has been in development for years, shrouded in mystery and anticipation. Since her last album, ANTI (2016), she has hinted at new music but remained focused on other ventures, including her Fenty empire and motherhood. Initially, Rihanna teased that R9 would be a reggae-influenced project, inspired by her Caribbean roots. However, as the years passed, the album’s direction seemed to evolve. She confirmed recording multiple tracks but never committed to a release timeline. In interviews, she reassured fans that music was still a priority but refused to rush the process.

In 2022, she made her musical return with Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fueling speculation that R9 was imminent. However, she later admitted she wasn’t satisfied with her recordings and scrapped earlier versions of the project. Despite performing at the 2023 Super Bowl and hinting at new material, Rihanna has yet to announce a release date. She insists that when she finally drops R9, it will be worth the wait. Until then, fans eagerly await any sign that her long-dormant musical era is ready for revival.

More: Jay-Z & Beyonce Seemingly Address ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Lawsuit Rumors

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
rihanna r9 Music Rihanna Teases "R9": Tracing The Rumors Since "Anti" 899
US-FASHION-AWARD-FOOTWEAR Music Rihanna Was Sober All 2024, She Says In 1st Instagram Post of 2025 1.8K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 11, 2021 Streetwear Rihanna Dons Huge Fur Coat In First Post-Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal Outing 1248
Rihanna Regaining Fashion Passion Months Mom Mode Music News Streetwear Rihanna Reveals How She's Regaining Her Fashion Passion After Many Months In "Mom Mode" 716