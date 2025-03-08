Rihanna Goes To The Reopened Giorgio Baldi Solo Dolo With Love On The Brain

A table for one, Rihanna finally returned to her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica for the first time in months. Creating more memories that spans years, the singer stepped into the upscale eatery on Friday, turning heads in a sleek black trench coat, effortlessly exuding her signature style. Giorgio Baldi was among the few establishments spared from the devastating Palisades fires that tore through Los Angeles in January. Though the restaurant remained intact, lingering toxins and widespread damage forced it to close for nearly two months. Now, with its doors back open, Rihanna wasted no time reclaiming her spot at the beloved Italian hotspot.

This year has been anything but quiet for Rihanna, especially with A$AP Rocky’s legal troubles looming in the background. However, with his recent acquittal, the couple appears to be in high spirits. Cameras captured Rocky embracing Rihanna moments after the verdict, a celebration of relief and resilience. Since then, the two have been spotted at several high-profile dinners, including Rihanna’s birthday at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. When asked about his next release, A$AP kept things lighthearted, teasing fans while keeping his music plans under wraps.

Rihanna's Favorite Restaurant

Rihanna’s long-awaited ninth studio album, often referred to as R9 by fans, has been in development for years, shrouded in mystery and anticipation. Since her last album, ANTI (2016), she has hinted at new music but remained focused on other ventures, including her Fenty empire and motherhood. Initially, Rihanna teased that R9 would be a reggae-influenced project, inspired by her Caribbean roots. However, as the years passed, the album’s direction seemed to evolve. She confirmed recording multiple tracks but never committed to a release timeline. In interviews, she reassured fans that music was still a priority but refused to rush the process.