Rihanna Was Sober All 2024, She Says In 1st Instagram Post of 2025

Rihanna ushered in 2025 with a heartfelt celebration in New York City, proudly sharing that she had remained alcohol-free throughout 2024. The 36-year-old global superstar and entrepreneur revealed her milestone in a spirited Instagram video posted on New Year’s Eve, capturing an intimate moment of joy with her closest friends. In the clip, filmed inside a Manhattan hotel suite, Rihanna beams with pride as the iconic Times Square ball drop marks the start of a new year.

“Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year!” she exclaims, her excitement palpable. The caption, simply reading “New Year, New Me,” underscored the significance of her achievement. Rihanna celebrated the evening with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their two young sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. The post ignited a wave of speculation among fans, particularly in the comments section, where hopes for her long-awaited ninth studio album—affectionately dubbed R9—ran high. One fan wrote, “New album too, huh?” while another quipped, “I thought this was the countdown to the album drop.” Despite years of anticipation and teases, Rihanna has yet to confirm any concrete plans for new music, keeping fans in suspense.

Since releasing her critically acclaimed Anti in 2016, Rihanna has largely pivoted toward building her business empire. Savage X Fenty brands have redefined success in the beauty and fashion industries, cementing her as an entrepreneurial powerhouse. Yet her impact on music remains undeniable.

While fans patiently await R9, Rihanna has maintained her cultural relevance with moments like her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. Her magnetic presence on social media. While planning her next move, Rihanna continues to captivate fans, leaving the world eagerly awaiting her next move. In 2024, Rihanna shared that she restarted her forthcoming album and helped A$AP Rocky on his upcoming album.