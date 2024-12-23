Rihanna Hips The Soccer Moms To Chicken Nuggets & Caviar

Riihanna adds something new to the play dates

Known for music and fashion trends, Rihanna went viral over the weekend with the exposure of mixing chicken nuggets with caviar. The icon joins a new trend in the lavish appetizer where the world's wealthiest and most famous indulge in unconventional pairings of luxurious delicacies with everyday snacks. Riri, one of the biggest stars in pop culture, may have just made the trend viral with her latest pairing. The icon shared the clip with her 15 million followers on TikTok. The clip has already accumulated over 6.5 million views as of Sunday evening.

In another amusing turn, a young soccer fan hilariously overlooked Rihanna, asking her to snap a photo of him with Christian Pulisic instead of posing with her. Soccer, it seems, is a recurring theme in her latest adventures. In a playful video, the global icon paired caviar with chicken nuggets, sharing the moment with a friend as they laughed and urged “soccer moms” everywhere to give it a try. The new post follows Rihanna going viral with Mariah Carey. Carey signed Rihanna's chest at the icon's Christmas concert in Brooklyn. Nick Cannon, Mariah's ex-husband, would comment on the incident, promoting other celebrities to sign chests as a new trend.

Rihanna Introduces Soccer Moms To Chicken Nuggets & Caviar

A mother of two, RiRi appears to enjoy the soccer mom lifestyle. The icon has spoken frequently about the enjoyment of raising her children with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rihanna's loyal followers—and a few famous ones, like Billie Eilish and GloRilla—are clamoring for updates on her long-anticipated next album.