- RandomLittle Girl Allegedly Chokes On Face Mask Fried Inside Of McDonald's NuggetsA mother claims that she pulled pieces of a face mask from her daughter's McDonald's Happy Meal.By Erika Marie
- FoodWendy's Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This WeekWendy's announces a chicken nugget giveaway on Friday with absolutely no strings attached. By Alex Zidel
- FoodKanye West & Kim Kardashian Reveal Go-To McDonald's Order In Super Bowl AdKanye and Kim are all about their chicken nuggets.By Aron A.
- FoodChick-Fil-A Giving Out Free Chicken Nuggets All MonthIt's your chance to get some free nuggs.By Alex Zidel
- FoodMaid Of Honor Surprises Bride With Bouquet Of Chicken NuggetsA maid of honor in Ohio gave her cousin a bouquet of Chicken nuggets at her wedding.By Kevin Goddard
- FoodWendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets Will Officially Return Next WeekChance The Rapper's dreams come true.By Aron A.
- SocietyNicki Minaj Pulls Up On Wendy's For Always Taking Spicy Nuggets Off MenuThe Queen wants her nuggets!By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMcDonald's Chicken Nugget Peeler Dragged By Social MediaDo you peel your chicken nuggets? By Aida C.
- SocietyChick-Fil-A Is Offering Free Chicken Nuggets This Month: Here's How To Cash InChick-Fil-A wants you on their app. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNoah Cyrus Reveals How Lil Xan Cuffed Her: Chicken Nuggets & ComplimentsThe pair set new standards for relationship goals.By Zaynab
- SocietyChick-Fil-A Tests New Spicy Chicken Strips At Phoenix LocationsChick-Fil-A can take our money. By Karlton Jahmal