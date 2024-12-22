Nick Cannon Wants To Make Mariah Carey Signing Boobs A Trend After She Signed Rihanna

Nick Cannon throught Mariah Carey signing RiRi's breast was hot... Suggests it happen more often.

Usher has the cherries; Nick Cannon thinks a signing breast trend should begin after Mariah Carey went viral for signing Rihanna's breast at her latest Christmas tour stop. While talking to TMZ, Nick weighed in on the moment when his ex-wife signed Rihanna’s chest, calling it “hot” and expressing hope that more women might follow suit. He seemed amused and impressed by the playful exchange, which led to him encouraging it. “It was great to see Mariah showing that kind of love,” Cannon said.

Mariah Carey's Christmas tour has become a holiday tradition for the icon. Rihanna made the request as a guest with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Carey happily obliged the offer and proceeded to sign. Carey would also compliment RiRi's wardrobe in the process. Nick praised Mariah for stepping off the stage to personally greet Rihanna during her performance.

Nick Cannon Wants To See A Breast Signing Trend Started By Mariah Carey & Rihanna

After the question, Cannon turned his focus to the holiday giveback. The entertainer reflected on the challenges—and joys—of being Santa Claus to his large family, which includes the twins he shares with Mariah. As his children grow older, the demands of the holiday season have shifted. “The gifts are definitely getting more expensive,” Cannon admitted with a laugh before addressing whether he’s set a cap on his Christmas spending. Nick is on the road with his annual Wildn' Out tour. The tour will include performances by Rick Ross, Babyface Ray, Kash Doll, Soulja Boy, and more.

Mariah Carey wrapped up her Christmas tour this week. The tour follows the passing of the mother and sister earlier this year. Cannon and Carey's children would come out during Mariah's show and present her with flowers and a loving embrace. Nick and Mariah have spoken publicly about a possible reunion frequently, with Mariah shooting down the possibility. Nick has mentioned that the two are great friends. Cannon is in an open relationship with one of his baby's mothers, Bre Tiesi.