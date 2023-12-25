Mariah Carey Shatters Spotify's Single-Day Streaming Record

Mariah Carey has once again broken Spotify's single-day streaming record. Users streamed "All I Want For Christmas" more than 23.7 million times on Christmas Eve, shattering the record Carey herself set last year by more than 2.6 million. This has become a regular occurrence, with Carey topping her own record year-on-year since 2020. The song continues to be one of the holiday's defining singles, despite turning 30 next year.

However, Carey did lose a different battle. While she has traditionally dominated the pre-Christmas charts, this year saw Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in the song's history. Despite losing her top spot, Carey was humble enough to send Lee flowers and a congratulatory note for the accomplishment. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" originally came out in 1958.

Meanwhile, Carey's ex has been spreading some Christmas cheer of his own. Nick Cannon swung by a California children's hospital to bring some Christmas cheer to the kids spending the holidays away from home. The multi-hyphenate performer dressed as Santa and distributed presents across the wards. Furthermore, he dedicated the visit to his late son Zen, who passed away from cancer two years ago. "Zens’s Light shinning bright for the holidays!! Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.🙏🏾❤️," Cannon wrote on Instagram.

Of course, it's not been a wholly joyful Christmas for Cannon. Cannon was seemingly absent from Brittany Bell's Christmas card photos. All of her children with Cannon were present, but not Cannon himself. However, on Cannon's Instagram, it's clear that he was present at the photo shoot. It's unclear why Bell excluded Cannon from the shoot. However, it sparked rumors that the pair are currently beefing. However, many people were supportive of Bell's decision. "I love how it's always just her and the kids," one commenter wrote on social media.

