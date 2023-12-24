Nick Cannon Visits Children's Hospital As Santa, Dedicates Trip To Late Son

Nick Cannon swung by a California children's hospital to bring some Christmas cheer to the kids spending the holidays away from home. The multi-hyphenate performer dressed as Santa and distributed presents across the wards. Furthermore, he dedicated the visit to his late son Zen, who passed away from cancer two years ago. "Zens’s Light shinning bright for the holidays!! Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.🙏🏾❤️," Cannon wrote on Instagram.

Of course, it's not been a wholly joyful Christmas for Cannon. Cannon was seemingly absent from Brittany Bell's Christmas card photos. All of her children with Cannon were present, but not Cannon himself. However, on Cannon's Instagram, it's clear that he was present at the photo shoot. It's unclear why Bell excluded Cannon from the shoot. However, it sparked rumors that the pair are currently beefing. However, many people were supportive of Bell's decision. "I love how it's always just her and the kids," one commenter wrote on social media.

Read More: Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Pose With Son Legendary For Sweet Holiday Photos

Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey's Son Makes Music Debut

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Moroccan Scott, the son of Mariah Carey & Cannon, made his live rap debut earlier in the month. Moroccan appeared on stage in Kansas City alongside his mother on her "Merry Christmas One And All" Tour. Moroccan dropped some solid bars as his mom nodded along approvingly beside him. With Carey as his mom and Cannon as his dad, it makes sense that Moroccan would have inherited some musical talent.

Of course, as November became December, it was Carey's time to shine. Many memes have been made about how she has unthawed and is preparing to bombard the world with "All I Want For Christmas". Carey and Cannon have another child, Monroe, who is Moroccan's twin. It appears that Cannon has made sure to try and get some time with all his children during the festive period.

Read More: Mariah Carey Net Worth 2023: What Is The "All I Want For Christmas" Singer Worth?

[via]