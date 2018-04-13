Streaming Record
- MusicMariah Carey Shatters Spotify's Single-Day Streaming RecordIt's the fourth year in a row that Carey has set a new record.By Ben Mock
- NumbersXXXTentacion's "?" Album Becomes First Hip-Hop Album With 10 Billion StreamsXXXTentacion continues to break records.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLatto Throws It Back In Close-Up Twerking Video After Breaking Spotify Rap Record With "Seven" Jungkook Collab"Seven" is officially the biggest streaming debut for any rapper in global Spotify history.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" Now Most Streamed Album On Spotify"Un Verano Sin Ti" has broken a Spotify record.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRihanna Celebrates Historic Streaming Milestone, Nicki Minaj Drops A Freestyle In The CommentsIt's been seven long years since Rihanna dropped an album, yet she continues to break streaming records.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Narrowly Beats NBA YoungBoy For Most Streamed Artist Of 2022 So FarDrizzy and YB are followed by names like Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, and Kanye West.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersJ. Cole Breaks Records With His New AlbumJ. Cole's new album "The Off-Season" reportedly broke Spotify's one-day streaming record for this year with 62 million streams.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Tops Billboard 200, Breaks Streaming Record"Thank U, Next" had the biggest streaming week for a pop album ever.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "In My Feelings" Breaks All-Time Single Week U.S. Streaming RecordDrake's "In My Feelings" tops Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in a row.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Has Already Broken The One-Week U.S. Streaming RecordDrake is a force to be reckoned with on "Scorpion."By Matthew Parizot
- MusicPost Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" Shatters First Week Streaming RecordPost Malone makes streaming history.By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole Breaks First Day Streaming Records On Both Spotify And Apple MusicCole is out here breaking records. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Breaks Taylor Swift's Apple Music Streaming RecordCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" now holds the record for most-streamed album by a female artist.By Aron A.