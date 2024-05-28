French Montana Officially Has The Most-Streamed Song From New York

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rapper French Montana attends Quavo Birthday Celebration at Opium on April 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Fans think Swae Lee might have more to do with the song's success.

New York contains many of the most important figures in rap history and some of its biggest stars today. From veterans like Nas and Jay-Z to contemporary stars like Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice the city has been home to some of the biggest names to ever pick up a mic. That's why many are surprised by the new most-streamed rap song to come from NYC, "Unforgettable" by French Montana. Montana recently received a variety of new certifications on various songs of his including a platinum certification for the 2017 single.

The song recently surpassed the 2 billion stream threshold on Spotify, a rare feat for any artist to achieve. It landed on Montana's 2017 album Jungle Rules and has racked up more streams than the rest of the songs on the album combined. The song sports a feature from Swae Lee, who was blossoming into a white hot superstar in 2017. Many fans think he played a much bigger role in the songs success than just a mere assist. "This should be Swae Lee ft. French" one of the top comments on a post announcing the news reads. "The most streamed song out of New York got carried by n*gga from Mississippi" another comment agrees. Check out the reactions to the announcement below.

French Montana And Swae Lee Break New York Streaming Record

French Montana may not be able to do the same streaming numbers he used to, which is why he resulted to some controversial tactics earlier this year. He went viral for dropping numerous versions of his new mixtape Mac & Cheese 5. Most egregiously he dropped a massive 126-track version of the project that drew plenty of ire from fans. Just a few weeks later he claimed that streaming has brainwashed artists.

What do you think of French Montana now having the most-streamed rap song in New York's history? Do you think Swae Lee plays a bigger role to the songs success than Montana does? Let us know in the comment section below.

