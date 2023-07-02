A new clip shows Swae Lee surprising his friend and collaborator, French Montana. The artist joined him onstage at a recent show to perform their track “Unforgettable” together. The audience is clearly happy to see him, cheering on the two artists for their 2017 hit.

Last month, Swae Lee also showed up to support French Montana at the premiere of his new film, For Khadija, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film showcases his journey to stardom, including the hardships he encountered starting as an undocumented immigrant. Diddy executive-produced the docu-film alongside Drake. Robert De Niro hosted the premiere, which was also attended by Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, Vin Diesel, and more.

Swae Lee Surprises French Montana

At the premiere, French Montana told Page Six more about his battles moving to the projects, experiencing culture shock, being bullied, and more. “People would just stare at me,” he revealed, “but man, I feel like the best teacher in life is failure.” He continued, “I feel like when you come from the mud, and you have to learn everything from experience, I feel like there is no better teacher than that… I am one of those that learned from experiences.”

Earlier this year, Swae Lee dropped a new album alongside his brother under their collaborative project, Rae Sremmurd. The LP, titled Sremm 4 Life, features Young Thug, Future, and more. Ahead of the album’s release, Swae Lee took to social media to share a heartfelt message about the LP. “It’s bigger than me,” he said in the caption of the Instagram post, which featured a photo of his child. “This is for my friends and family my EXTENDED family the fans,” he said, “This past 5 years has been full of ups and downs but I will always fly high during the turbulence.” Swae went on to call Sremm 4 Life “blood sweat and tears in melody form.”

