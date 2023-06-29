French Montana is enjoying a lot of success right now, and it’s not just because of his musical career. Moreover, he recently premiered his auto-biographical documentary film For Khadija, which chronicles his experience as an immigrant in the United States and honors the mother and country that defined him. Between premiere events and get-togethers, the rapper is also keeping quite busy amid a lot of big names. Recently, he posted some pictures on Instagram with the likes of Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Naomi Campbell, Dr. Dre, and more. Furthermore, he has a lot more to look forward to in the coming weeks as he keeps celebrating the success of his life and work.

On the red carpet premiere of his documentary, the Moroccan-American MC spoke to Page Six of his vivid struggles. “When they showed us the Empire State building- and all the buildings downtown- I thought we were going to live there,” French Montana expressed. “But when we came to the states we had to go to [the] Mott Haven projects.” Those project are in The Bronx, where he first discovered a love for hip-hop and where he experienced the highs and lows of his upbringing.

French Montana’s Star-Studded Instagram Post

“It was a whole different thing,” French Montana continued. “It was a culture shock, it was jungle rules. I went through every level of struggle, every level of disrespect, every level of not understanding- and every step that was there I was there to take. Whether it was work or school, I just had to go through it. Yeah of course I was made fun of. People would just stare at me, but man, I feel like the best teacher in life is failure. And I feel like when you come from the mud, and you have to learn everything from experience, I feel like there is no better teacher than that… I am one of those that learned from experiences.”

Meanwhile, this is far from French’s first major celebrity crossover as of late. For example, the premiere of For Khadija at the Tribeca Film Festival saw Diddy, New York’s Mayor Eric Adams, Robert DeNiro, Drake, Busta Rhymes, and many other big names attend. He was already a very successful rapper, but now it seems that he’s become much more of a leader and voice for change and progress for families everywhere. For more news and the latest updates on French Montana, stay posted on HNHH.

