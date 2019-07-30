naomi campbell
- MusicSummer Walker Poses With Naomi Campbell Leading Fans To Claim They Look AlikeSome fans said they looked like sisters, others went for mother and daughter.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?Explore Naomi Campbell's journey from early life to iconic supermodel status, diving into her career, controversies, and net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Posts Up With Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony & Naomi CampbellThe rapper had a star-studded night.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell's Baby Makes A Rare Appearance To Celebrate ChristmasThe model's little girl made her debut in a big way on the cover of "British Vogue" earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJane Fonda Reveals Cancer Diagnosis; Hollywood ReactsThe 84-year old star revealed her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in an open letter to her fans. By hnhh
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell Reveals First Images Of Daughter On British Vogue CoverOn the March edition of British Vogue, Naomi Campbell graces the cover with her baby girl. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureLatto Drops Off Another Hot Halloween CostumeYesterday, the rapper slayed her tribute to Mariah Carey and now she’s back with more heat.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell Announces She's Become A Mother To A Baby GirlThe supermodel dropped the surprise revelation on social media today. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureChappelle Tells Naomi Campbell He May Move To Africa Because Of Stevie WonderIf Stevie goes, which is something the singer has said he will do, Chappelle just might follow.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Says Michael Jackson Made Sure Childhood Wasn't All "Glitz & Glam"The daughter of the King of Pop told Naomi Campbell that her father made sure his kids were exposed to all walks of life.By Erika Marie
- MusicPharrell Williams Tells Naomi Campbell She Inspired Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl"The Neptunes produced the single & Pharrell helped pen the lyrics, & he finally revealed to the supermodel how she inspired the hit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMary J. Blige Shares Fond Biggie Memories Of "What's The 411" Studio SessionThe singer dropped by Naomi Campbell's talk show to share some memories.By Dre D.
- NewsChris Rock Says Mike Tyson Once Pushed Naomi Campbell Out Of CarWhile chatting with the model, Rock recalled a memory from when Campbell was dating the boxer many years ago.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNaomi Campbell Shuts Down Rumors That She Shaded Ex-BF SkeptaNaomi Campbell recently revealed in an interview that she's friends with all of her exes except for one, and fans accused her of throwing shade Skepta's way.By Erika Marie
- GramRussell Simmons Denies Inappropriate Romance With Kimora Lee When She Was 17Russell Simmons denies rumors that he courted ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons when she was a teenage model.By Erika Marie
- GramDiddy Catches Heat For Comments About Black Voters & "Holding The Vote Hostage"Diddy hoped to encourage people to put pressure on candidates to created well-formed policies to help certain communities, but he sparked a bit of controversy, instead.By Erika Marie
- RandomNaomi Campbell Defends Her Anti-Coronavirus Hazmat SuitNaomi Campbell goes into detail about why she feels the need to travel in a full-blown hazmat suit in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- RandomNaomi Campbell Takes Extra Travel Precautions Due To CoronavirusNaomi Campbell has doubled up on her usual airplane travel heath regime in response to the current coronavirus outbreak that's created fear on a global platform.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell Posts Topless SelfieNaomi Campbell feels herself on Selfie Sunday by sharing topless post. By Noah C
- GossipSkepta & Adele Are Reportedly Dating Shortly After The Singer's DivorceThis is a pairing that no one saw coming.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell Sets Out To Break The Internet With Bare-Butt Nude PhotoNaomi Campbell drops off her "Monday Mood" photo.By Alex Zidel