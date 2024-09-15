Naomi Campbell And Law Roach Accused Of Shading Rihanna In Viral Post

Law Roach downplayed the rumors.

Naomi Campbell and Law Roach are being accused of throwing shade at Rihanna after taking part in the viral “demure” trend on social media. In a video on Instagram, Roach said to his followers: “We don’t go to the shows like the other girls. We don’t come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out. Very demure,” which prompted Campbell to add: “Very mindful. We don’t give too much … it’s not about showing yourself, it’s about showing the clothes.”

Fans in the comments section quickly interpreted the remarks as being meant to disrespect Rihanna. "I feel like this is a Rihanna shade and I HOPE she does NOT respond. This is peasant behavior," one user wrote. Another added: "If y’all mad she ignored y’all just say that. Very cutesy." That fan was referencing an incident that occurred at the Alaïa fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Rihanna stopped by to say hello to former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful, who sat next to Campbell and Roach. Despite doing so, she didn't bother to speak to either of them.

Naomi Campbell And Law Roach Attend V&A Summer Party

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Law Roach and Naomi Campbell attend the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" at The V&A on June 19, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Campbell previously shot down the idea of having an issue with Rihanna during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Everything’s fine," she said. "I’m an actress now, Andy. I don’t have beef especially with Black women. The support is powerful, we are all out there doing the same thing. We all have the same struggle."

Law Roach Appears To Shade Rihanna