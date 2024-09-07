Marcus Jordan Shades Larsa Pippen With Cruel IG Comment

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are definitely done.

Marcus Jordan threw some shade at his ex, Larsa Pippen, when a fan asked where she's been on Instagram. "Back where she belongs," he replied with an emoji of a street. The comment came on a post featuring several recent pictures of himself and his friends. In the caption, he wrote: "All these years throwin’ success in your face. All of these baddies obsessed w/ my face. All the sh*t they don’t address in my faaace. I can’t be showin’ no stress on my face."

When Hollywood Unlocked shared the response on Instagram, fans brought up the alleged picture of Jordan appearing to snort a white substance while vacationing in the south of France, earlier this summer. "And you was loving those streets and kissing her in the mouth. You wanted to marry her. Let’s talk about the coke and watermelons. Let’s address that," one user wrote. Another added: "Idk, we saw you snorting cocaine up your nose so Larsa probably dogged the bigger bullet."

Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Attend Rolling Loud In Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Pippen previously confirmed that she and Jordan split during an interview with ET in July. "I think it's off, I mean, it's off, it is off. I feel like I'm good. I'm good," she said at the time. "I am spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family. I just have to, like, enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants." Prior to dating Jordan, she was married to his father's former NBA teammate, Scottie Pippen. They finalized their divorce in 2021.

Marcus Jordan Speaks On Larsa Pippen