Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Ignite Breakup Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are a couple that a lot of people were confused about when they first got together. Overall, a lot of this had to do with the age difference. However, there were also those out there who felt like it was odd for Pippen to date the son of her ex's teammate. Of course, we are talking about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Having said all of that, the two have been quite serious. In fact, they have spoken about marrying one another and even have their own podcast.

However, it seems like the two are on a rocky path. According to TMZ, they could have very well broken up already. As the publication reports, Pippen and Jordan no longer follow each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Pippen asked her followers whether or not friends should be unfollowing her ex. She even warned people to do their due diligence when choosing a partner. It is all very telling and it seems like the two really are no longer together. Although no official confirmation has been given.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan On The Outs?

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

As for Jordan, TMZ reports that Marcus was with his dad during Super Bowl weekend. By now, you probably know that the Kansas City Chiefs came out and defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 25-22. Overall, it was an amazing game that ended in Overtime. Ultimately, the Chiefs were fantastic at the end of the game, with Patrick Mahomes showcasing his dominance. It was an amazing match, and we're sure there will be hot takes galore.

In terms of Marcus and Larsa, let us know what you think about this supposed breakup, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

