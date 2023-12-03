Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan's Engagement Is "In The Works," She Flaunts Ring At Jingle Ball

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan recently stepped out for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, flaunting their romance on the carpet. It's not the only thing the Real Housewives star showed off, however. The 49-year-old posed for photos making sure that her left hand was in full view, flexing a diamond-covered ring on her engagement finger. She complemented the shimmering jewelry with a similarly eye-catching black jumpsuit, which she paired with a simple blazer.

Pippen first highlighted the ring in photos earlier in the week at a DIRECTV event at Kathy's in Los Angeles. While the ring seemingly suggests that the controversial pair are engaged, they clarified that they're not in an interview with PEOPLE. They are, however, looking forward to when that moment finally arrives. When asked about his future proposal, Jordan claimed that it's already “in the works.”

Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Ring

Larsa Pippen (L) and Marcus Jordan attend the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event at a private residence on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“I feel like we've been looking at rings,” Pippen chimed in. “We've definitely been shopping. That's for sure,” Jordan agreed. Luckily for her, she has total faith that the 32-year-old will sweep her off of her feet when the time comes. “I'm excited,” she shared. “I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he's not going to disappoint us.”

The couple is also having the "best" time working together on their Separation Anxiety podcast. “I'm working every day with my best friend, and I feel like separation anxiety is a real thing for us," Jordan explained. "So the more time we spend together, the better.” What do you think of Larsa Pippen and her man Marcus Jordan showing off her ring at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

