Larsa Pippen Is Beefing With Julia Lemigova And Marcus Jordan Is The Reason

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are taking their new relationship extremely seriously. Overall, Jordan and Pippen are already talking about potentially getting married. However, not everyone is excited about this relationship. Firstly, they have a pretty significant age gap here. Secondly, Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael Jordan's former teammate, Scottie Pippen. Since Marcus is Michael's son, you can see the kind of predicament everyone here finds themselves in.

However, there now seems to be a bit of drama between Pippen and her co-star on The Real Housewives, Julia Lemigova. According to TMZ, Lemigova, Pippen, and even Jordan were all at BravoCon recently. During the event, Lemigova wanted some photos of herself to post on social media. This subsequently led to her asking Jordan to take some photos on his phone. He obliged and no one at the event really thought anything of it.

Larsa Pippen Puts Her Foot Down

Well, it seems like Pippen has thought about it a great deal. As TMZ reports, Pippen was livid over what happened. Her anger was directed at Lemigova, who she thought was trying to seduce Marcus. Moreover, she told all of her castmates how she was feeling. Word eventually got back to Lemigova, who was ghosted after inquiring about how to get the photos from Marcus. Now, there is a beef between the two, and it seems far from resolved.

This all seems very petty, and it just shows that Pippen might be a little overprotective of her younger man. At this stage, it seems like Marcus has inadvertently stirred the pot. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always make sure to keep you informed.

