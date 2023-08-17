Marcus Jordan Reveals He And Larsa Pippen Have Begun Planning Their Wedding

While there has been no official engagement announcement, it appears that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have taken their relationship to the next level. When asked by TMZ if they saw wedding bells in their future, Jordan said that a wedding date is “in the works.” When pressed for more details, Jordan further clarified that they had recently kickstarted the wedding arrangement process and would be selecting a date in the near future.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are very much the current power couple of the sports world. Of course, this is very much powered by the scandal surrounding their relationship. Pippen just turned 49 while Jordan is 32. Furthermore, Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, the best-known teammate of Jordan’s father, Michael Jordan. Additionally, there was a recent twist in which Michael Jordan appeared to say that he didn’t approve of the relationship. However, Marcus later clarified that his family had no problem with Larsa.

Read More: Marcus Jordan motorboats Larsa Pippen during birthday celebration

Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Tease Wedding

Of course, a wedding binding the couple feels like the inevitable next step. The pair are clearly wild about one another and are rarely seen apart. The power couple of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were inseparable at DJ Khaled’s inaugural “We the Best Foundation Golf Classic”. Sharing a golf cart for most of the event, the couple shared cuddles and kisses between holes. Marcus was reportedly participating in the tournament and did manage to extricate himself from his boo to get a few solid swings in.

Meanwhile, they also have their successful podcast – Separation Anxiety. Recently, they shared that they have no qualms going through each other’s phones. “I feel like if you really want to know what someone’s about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” she explained. “It’s a toxic trait… I’m not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone],” Pippen revealed. “I want to go through your phone, I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them, but not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for,” she continued.

Read More: Marcus Jordan defends Larsa Pippen following “gold digger” comments

[via]