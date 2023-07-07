Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are very much the current power couple of the sports world. Of course, this is very much powered by the scandal surrounding their relationship. Pippen just turned 49 while Jordan is 32. Furthermore, Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, the best-known teammate of Jordan’s father, Michael Jordan. Additionally, there was a recent twist in which Michael Jordan appeared to say that he didn’t approve of the relationship. However, Marcus later clarified that his family had no problem with Larsa.

Pippen turned 49 on July 6. Best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Miami, her relationship with Jordan has thrust her back into the spotlight. Pippen’s looks are a big part of her fame. As part of her retinue of revenue streams, she runs a fairly raunchy OnlyFans page. She has even gone on record saying that going public with her relationship did cause her sales on the page to dip slightly. Regardless, she and Jordan weren’t afraid of a little PDA when they went out to celebrate Pippen’s birthday.

Jordan Smokes A Hookah Through Pippen’s Top

In videos posted to Instagram, Jordan and Pippen were seen getting intimate for Pippen’s birthday celebrations. Jordan is seen threading a hookah through the bust of Pippen’s low-cut, cutaway top. The former UCF hooper then gets up close and personal with his girlfriend’s cleavage to take some pulls on the pipe. Pippen, who looks both resigned and amused by the action, bounces and lip-syncs to the song as Jordan smokes. Furthermore, after Jordan goes in for a second pull, he does finish off by straight-up motorboating Pippen.

Jordan shared the video on his Instagram with the caption “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY” while also tagging Pippen. At the bottom of the video, Jordan included a second caption, “MOOD ALL DAY” followed by two smirk emojis. However, Jordan also posted a more traditional birthday message. He posted a picture of Pippen rocking a yellow cutaway dress on a rooftop. Furthermore, he included the caption “Happy birthday to my best friend & partner in crime. Love you, baby.” Despite all the controversy, it does appear that the pair are genuinely fond of each other and enjoy one another’s company. Happy birthday, Larsa.

