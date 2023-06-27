Larsa Pippen made a lot of headlines when it was announced that she was in a new relationship. However, the news of being in a relationship isn’t what sent shock waves around pop culture media. But rather, who Pippen was now seeing was the center point of every conversation for weeks. Pippen and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, have always been unashamed of their relationship. You might think the last name Jordan sounds oddly familiar. That’s because it is. Jordan is the son of, you guessed it, Michael Jordan.

Yes, the Micheal Jordan. The one who will forever be linked to Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie. Whatever the case may be with the family drama, it seems that Pippen and Jordan are happy together. That’s Larsa and Marcus. Scottie and Michael don’t seem to be on speaking terms, with the way Scottie has talked about Michael’s game recently. Anyway, we’re not here to discuss those two. But rather a question that was brought up to Larsa and Marcus on their podcast.

Larsa & Marcus Tackle The Podcast World

Larsa Pippen Says Marcus Jordan Relationship Bad For OnlyFans Business https://t.co/qzLMCEvNbj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 27, 2023

Pippen and Jordan released a new podcast Separation Anxiety. On a recent episode, Jordan was asked about how he felt about Pippen’s OnlyFans account. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, OnlyFans is an account featuring adult content in which fans can purchase. While answering the question, Jordan said he would never stand in the way of Pippen earning an income. Although he reiterated that the Pippen having an account doesn’t bother him.

Pippen stated that she believes their relationship has hurt her account due to fans being unhappy that the pair are in a relationship. But whatever the case may be, we can all agree that the path to this relationship had to be a strange one. It’s not every day that you see a guy start a relationship with one of his father’s former teammate’s ex-wife. Something tells me this relationship has a Lifetime movie written all over it. For the latest in sports and pop culture, keep it right here with HNHH.

