The divorce of Scottie and Larsa Pippen has been several years in the making. The couple initially separated in November 2016 and formally divorced in 2021. Since then, Larsa, who made her name on The Real Housewives of Miami, has continued to make headlines. Primarily, these headlines have come after she was revealed to be dating Marcus Jordan. Jordan is the son of Scottie’s Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The relationship has provided fairly controversial in some circles.

Despite being nearly two years removed from their divorce, the Pippens are reportedly still figuring out a few details. The details in question namely surrounds financial splits and similar agreements. However, The Blast has shared exclusive reports that suggest Larsa is about to receive a massive payday in the coming weeks.

Larsa Pippen Gets Massive Payday

According to court documents, a judge has ruled that Larsa is entitled to 50% of Scottie’s NBA pension fund. Signed on June 16, the court order ruled that part of the divorce settlement includes half of the account’s total between when they married (1997) and when they formally separated (November 2016). Furthermore, Larsa is entitled to the full amount that she is owed. This is regardless of whether the fund can currently afford to pay that out. This means that Scottie will have to compensate Larsa if the amount in the pension fund is less than half of what the 1997-2016 total was.

Despite this, splitting retirement funds is a common practice during divorces in California. The amount, which must be paid into Larsa’s account as a “cash lump sum”, was not made public in the documents. It’s a rare piece of good news for Larsa, who has been the subject of scrutiny in recent weeks. Her relationship with Marcus Jordan has raised a number of questions, and eyebrows. People have questioned the sixteen-year age gap and whether Larsa knew Marcus as a child. Get all the latest celebrity news here at HotNewHipHop.

