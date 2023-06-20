If there’s one thing Coco Austin has always been an expert at (besides posing for salacious photos), it’s pushing boundaries. This past weekend the 44-year-old combined both those activities by posing for some seriously saucy bathing suit shots during a family vacation. While staying at the Hard Rock Hotel with her husband, Ice-T, and young daughter, Chanel, Coco took a moment to hit the pool and give the camera a 360 view of her bodacious body in a colourful monokini.

In one recent Instagram post, the blonde beauty shows off not only her perfectly-shaped booty but also her toned back and arms. The thong-cut of her monokini leaves little to the imagination, and it’s likely things only get more salacious in the images captured for her OnlyFans page. Austin launched her account earlier this month, where subscribers can get to see her NSFW wild side for a $20 fee. While promoting it on socials, she previously teased that subscribers “won’t be sorry,” and regularly gives previews of what fans can expect upon signing up.

Coco Austin Says She’s in “Do Not Disturb” Mode

“Why I haven’t been answering phone calls lately,” Coco explained in her caption. “#DoNotDisturb #FamilyVacation, more pics on OF,” she added, encouraging IG followers to see what else she has to offer. The next day, the curve model returned with more spicy content in the same swimsuit.

This time she showed off a close-up view of the strappy garment from the front, which barely covers her ample chest. As expected, there’s an equal mix of comments filled with thirst and hate, along with a surprising number of people asking where Austin’e bellybutton is.

Another OnlyFans Teaser

Would you pay $19.99 for a monthly subscription to Coco Austin's OnlyFans account? Check out her latest thirst trap below, then let us know in the comments.

