divorce settlement
- RelationshipsFaith Evans And Stevie J Divorce Close To Being SettledThe pair may finally be putting the final nail in the coffin.By Noah Grant
- SportsLarsa Pippen Awarded Half Of Scottie Pippen's Retirement FundThe Real Housewife of Miami scored a massive win in her divorce proceedings.By Ben Mock
- GossipKim Kardashian Rumored To Be Moving To Miami Post-Kanye DivorceKim Kardashian is reportedly planning to move to Miami for a few months after finalizing her divorce from rapper and sneaker mogul Kanye WestBy Deja Goode
- RelationshipsDr. Dre Warns Ex-Wife To Slow Down Pending End Of Spousal SupportThe hip hop giant has been fronting the bill for all of his ex's living expenses. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsNiecy Nash & Jay Tucker's Divorce Officially FinalizedNiecy Nash & her husband, Jay Tucker, are no longer. By Dominiq R.
- TVTerrence Howard Trying To Block Ex-Wife From Seizing "Empire" ChecksTerrence Howard is attempting to keep his "Empire" checks from his ex-wife, Michelle Ghent. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsChanning Tatum Rekindles Romance With Jessie J Hours After Settling DivorceThe couple got back together after only a month apart.By Lynn S.
- SocietyAmazon's Jeff Bezos & Wife Mackenzie Finalize Divorce With $38 Billion SettlementNow, that's a nice settlement.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTerrence Howard Is Using His Criminal Tax Investigation To Avoid Paying His Ex-WifeThe "Empire" star's ex-wife is calling BS.By hnhh
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Painted Her Bruises To Fake Domestic AbuseJohnny Depp maintains that Amber Herd fabricated her claims. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Her To Handle His Legal FeesThe nerve, the audacity. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJesse Williams & New Girlfriend Taylour Paige Make Couple Debut On Red Carpet#NewCoupleAlert.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Enjoys Meal With New Manager After Kevin Hunter ExpulsionWendy Williams is unbothered.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Husband Kevin Hunter Called The Cops On Her: ReportKevin Hunter did not hesitate to dial 911.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentIntroducing Johnny Depp's New Russian Model Girlfriend: Report#NewCoupleAlert.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Jokes About So-Called Poisoned CupcakesWendy Williams quips about the suspicious cupcakes. By Aida C.
- MusicWendy Williams Moves On Professionally With New Manager: ReportWendy Williams is ready to move on professionally. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDame Dash's Exes Want A Piece Of His Lee Daniels Settlement Money: ReportDash and Daniels previously settled a $5 mil lawsuit.By Erika Marie