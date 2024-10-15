Safaree Sends Request To Lower Child Support Payments And Have Erica Mena Cover His Legal Fees

The two mutually agreed upon payments of over $4,000 two years ago.

Safaree and Erica Mena continue to show bitterness towards one another despite being officially split for over two years. Most recently, it was the latter who was sounding off, clowning his new sense of generosity. "And here I am feeling guilty because I wasn’t there due to work. And while I’m feeling guilty, motherf*****s is out here trying to make the world believe that they actually have a charity because they care about other people’s children. How can you care about anybody else’s children when you don’t even care about your own?" Mena ranted.

Well, it seems like her views on Safaree's supposed unwillingness to not help his own offspring are being proven right. According to The Neighborhood Talk (via InTouch), the TV star is looking to whittle down his child support payments. Not only that, but Safaree is additionally demanding that Mena help pay off his legal fees due to her income supposedly increasing. He says due to her labeling him a deadbeat father publicly to millions of social media followers has led to less bookings.

Safaree Is Coming For Erica Mena Hard

Furthermore, Safaree claims to not be a full-time cast member on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, leading to a decrease in his monthly income. When him and Mena's divorce was finalized back in September 2022, he was making around $61,000 per month. With that supposedly not being the case, he's trying to lower his initial $4,305 child support obligation. It's also not helping that he's keeping his children for 3–4 weeks at a time instead of the previously agreed upon 12 days. These documents were apparently filed back in a Georgia court in June 2023.

What are your thoughts on Safaree wanting to reduce his child support payments and have Erica Mena cover his legal fees? Do you think this will wind up working out for him? How does this make the musician and TV star look in your opinion? Erica Mena? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Safaree and Erica Mena. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.