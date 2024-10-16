Erica Mena Drags Safaree For Trying To Lower Child Support Payments

Erica Mena is fed up.

Erica Mena is no stranger to dragging her ex-husband Safaree online, and this week has been no exception. Yesterday (October 15), In Touch reported that Safaree petitioned to lower his monthly child support payments in June of last year. At the time, he argued that he could no longer afford the $4305 per month they agreed to in 2022. Reportedly, this number was based on his $61,157 monthly income and her monthly income of $41,289.

He claimed there had been a “significant change” to their custody agreement, however, as “he is no longer a full-time talent on Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta.” Reportedly, he's not earning what he used to because of this, and allegedly because of his ex. Safaree's lawyers accused Mena of an “extensive public disparagement campaign against” him. They alleged that he suffered a “significant loss of income” as a result.

Read More: Safaree Sends Request To Lower Child Support Payments And Have Erica Mena Cover His Legal Fees

Erica Mena Accuses Safaree Of Only Seeing Their Kids 16 Times This Year

Safaree accused Mena of having “attacked his parenting skills without reason," calling him a “deadbeat,” and more. He also alleged that he's had the children in “his physical custody on average 3-4 weeks consistently during his time.” Now, Mena has fired back by sharing a photo of a calendar that shows how many days he's allegedly seen their kids this year.