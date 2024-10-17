Erica Mena Alleges That Safaree "Violated Her Body" In Scathing IG Rant

The reality star went off.

Erica Mena and Safaree have turned up the heat throughout the week. The Love & Hip Hop stars have always been ready to go when it comes to public spats. The allegations that have been made, however, and the dirty laundry that has been shared, reached a whole new level on October 16. Safaree posted a compilation of security footage in which Mena physically assaulted him. The internet was horrified, and then Erica Mena fired back with a scathing Instagram rant. She leveled serious allegations at Safaree in return.

Erica Mena alleged that all of the footage Safaree posted of her was from 2023. She also stated that one of the instances in which she was seen hitting him was not given proper context. The reality star alleged that Safaree had "violated her body" shortly before the footage was captured, and she felt as though she was defending herself. "The one of me being in raged [sic] was because he violated my body. I wanted answers on why he would put my health in jeopardy but he's not admitting that part." Erica Mena had a ton more to say on the matter. She alleged that Safaree dropped the restraining order he got against her because he wanted to get back together.

Read More: Erica Mena Supports Nicki Minaj On IG Despite Their Troubled History

Erica Mena Accused Safaree Of Gaslighting Her

The Love & Hip Hop star wrote that Safaree got on his knees and "begged" to get back together. She alleged that their kids bore witness to this. It's worth noting that some of the footage Safaree provided saw Mena strike him with their kids present. Erica Mena provided specific dates in which Safaree came and allegedly asked to get back together. She also accused the producer of gaslighting her and making her feel as though she's the issue. Interestingly, enough, Mena brought the rant back to the topic that started the conflict in the first place: child support.