Safaree Gets Attacked By Erica Mena In Shocking Security Footage

It went down in front of their kids.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have never had the smoothest relationship. The Love & Hip Hop stars have made drama part of their brand for years. The drama, however, has gotten increasingly serious in the past few weeks. Safaree shocked social media followers when he leaked security footage in which Mena gets physically violent with him. The security footage was cobbled together from different times, and one of the incidents appears to have taken place in front of their children.

The footage shows Erica Mena shoving Safaree and breaking property inside their home. The latter felt that he needed to share the footage in order to properly illustrate to the public what he's been dealing with. "I have to put myself first," he told his followers. "Because I'm either gonna end up in jail or worse because Im dealing with someone who's anger management is nonexistent." Safaree also turned some of the blame on himself. He claimed he should have been more aware of Erica Mena's anger issues well before they started a family together. "When you have children with someone," he explained. "I should have just noticed certain things when it came to parenting."

Erica Mena Previously Accused Safaree Of Being A Deadbeat

The latest spat between Safaree and Erica Mena stemmed from child support payments. Safaree send Mena a request to get his monthly payments lowered from $4K. The producer also demanded that Mena help to pay off some of his legal fees. He argued that he makes less money than he did when the initial child support amount was agreed upon. Furthermore, Safaree claimed that he watched his children an estimated 3-4 weeks at a time instead of the prescribed 12 days. Erica Mena did not take to this request positively.