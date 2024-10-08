Nicki Minaj's Sister Reacts To Safaree Having A Ball At Her Concert

Ming Li responded to fans asking her about it on an IG Live.

Safaree made a controversial maneuver this past weekend by popping out to support Nicki Minaj. She is currently in the midst of her Gag City Reloaded portion of the extensive Pink Friday 2 tour. Video of her ex surfaced online, and it went viral. The artist and TV personality was having the time of his life dancing to the Queen of New York's hits. He even voiced his love for Nicki on X (Twitter), saying, "I'm proud no cap... a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me... I'm proud." The former partners had a pretty nasty and tumultuous fall out, especially after the breakup.

But it seems like Safaree is trying to turn a new leaf. He did recently say he's trying to live life in a new lense, as he expressed that, "I want to start giving back more." As we hinted earlier, fans, especially of Nicki's, were pretty upset/annoyed with the co-producer. However, there was also quite a nice number of people that were happy that Safaree was happy. "Some people can’t even get that level of support from phony family members. I’m here for it 🙌🏾 Life is too short to be a pressed hater," one IG user stated.

Nicki Minaj's Sister Has A Nice Chuckle About Safaree Attending The Show

Now, Minaj's sister, Ming Li, is weighing in on the situation, according to Live Bitez. Li hopped on what appears to be an Instagram Live session while at a salon. She answered some random questions, while even speaking on her new dog that she's naming after her talented sis. Shoving that to the side, though, Li gave her two cents on Safaree showing up, and all she could really do was giggle about it. "Safaree was cuttin' up yesterday, hell yeah he was [tee-hees]. I saw that. That s*** was funny [tee-hees]." She seems to not have a problem with it overall, and neither did Nicki on Sunday because she brought out her current boo Kenneth Petty during the performance.