Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Responds To The Femcee's Alleged Disses Against Her

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
This is not the first time Ming Li has addressed Nicki Minaj's shade, but the Young Money superstar hasn't confirmed a rift either.

Nicki Minaj often ruffles some feathers with her Stationhead live sessions, even if they allegedly reference some family drama. Back in August of 2024, she allegedly shaded her sister Ming Li. Fans interpreted this because of the superstar femcee's mention of blood relation.

"Even with blood relation, what God has given to me is mine," she remarked. "You have to go and get your own. You have to discover whatever it is that you're great at. Being a mooch and a clown don't run in my DNA." Fans speculated that this referred to Minaj's half-sister Ming Luanli talking about the Young Money lyricist in interviews and other public forums.

However, we want to make it clear that Nicki never outright named her 19-year-old sister in these rants, and this is all just speculative gossip based on interpretation. In fact, a reporter asked Ming about these alleged disses at what seems to be the premiere of Baddies Gone Wild, on which Li is a cast member.

She had a very simple and direct answer eliminating any notion of bad blood on her end, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "I love my sister," Ming Li said of Nicki Minaj.

Cassie Nicki Minaj

What's more is that this isn't the only Baddies-related Nicki Minaj and Ming Li drama. The former reportedly unfollowed series icon Natalie Nunn on Instagram after Nunn casted Ming in the aforementioned reality TV spinoff.

Again, take that with a grain of salt, as Instagram follows and unfollows are pretty fickle in the grand scheme. At the end of the day, it's possible we are all missing a key piece of context here that reveals this as something else. Still, fans will continue to pick up the pieces.

There have also been other random crossovers between Nicki Minaj and Ming Li, such as the latter allegedly tattooing Cardi B's ex's name on her face. Given those two musicians' beef, many fans didn't know how to take this.

So we'll see whether or not this seemingly strained relationship gets a firm update in the future. Despite fans wanting answers, this is a complex bond that is not for us to scrutinize.

Elsewhere, the Queen of the Barbz is popping up in headlines for other reasons. A fake report circulated online that claimed Cassie Ventura referenced Minaj in the Diddy trial. While she did, the fake part of this was what she actually said. In reality, the singer said she had a studio session with Nicki. The fake post claimed the femcee told Ventura to "stop complaining" about Sean Combs' alleged abuse, which was not at all a statement she made.

