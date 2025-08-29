Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Disses Ice Spice For Not Living Up To Nicki's Praise

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Although Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's relationship is less clear, there's no doubting where Ming Li stands on this.

Ming Li recently hopped on an Internet livestream to talk about various topics, whether they had to do with her half-sister Nicki Minaj or her own burgeoning rap career. At one point, she combined both narratives somewhat, and answered a question about which artist "talks the talk, but can't back it up."

The young artist, who is Nicki's half-sister on her father's side, chose to throw shade Ice Spice's way in response. For those unaware, many folks think that there's tension between Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj despite previous collaborations, so it wasn't super surprising to hear this. However, it seems like Ming is making her criticism of the Bronx femcee clear regardless of where their relationships with Nicki stand.

"I think it's Ice Spice," she expressed, as caught by Livebitez on IG. "Reason being is because you can't just be so cocky in the moment that you're that b***h and stuff like that and then you're flopping and you're talking about poopity scoop-scoop. She can come to any block. She saying s**t 'cause of my peoples. [...] It's like, damn girl, we expected so much from you. Because my sister was praising you to be the Princess of Rap and s**t like that. You were supposed to hold that, you got my sister praising you for it, you were supposed to hold that, and you didn't hold it. Instead, you dropped the poop and scoop and flopped."

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Claims She Was Bullied Over Minaj's Success

Nicki Minaj Beef

We'll see if either femcee responds to this shade in any way, or if they just refrain from speaking on each other despite their previous relationship. For now, it seems like neither has a super strong issue with each other, but we'll see how the discourse evolves.

Of course, Nicki Minaj has other beefs to handle, but her bond with her sister has always been in question. We don't want to speculate too much on that, though, as there are a lot of factors that we can't see in the public eye.

Ming Li's tension with her older sister might not be much to write home about at the end of the day. But folks are still curious about femcee dynamics at large.

Read More: Ice Spice Sparks Hilarious Reactions After Throwing It Back On Kehlani

