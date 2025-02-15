Ming Li, Nicki Minaj's Sister, Tattooed Cardi B's Ex's Name On Her Face For Valentine's Day

Ming Li, the sister of rap star Nicki Minaj, causes controversy after a clip surfaced of the emerging recording artist tattooed Cardi B's ex-boyfriend's name on her face. A part of Valentine's Day activities, Ming Li tattooed "Tommy" above her eye brow. In her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day twin [green heart][red heart]. Muah, a win is a win u know we always gonna be okay I love you." Tommy is best known as a previous ex-boyfriend of Cardi B. A past photo of Cardi B and Tommy kissing while he is incarcerated.

Ming Li's clip received mixed reactions. Many blamed Nicki Minaj. "GREAT JOB NICKI LEAVE HER IN HER OWN WORLD," commented an Instagram user. Mentioning Nicki Minaj, another commented, "And she wonders y nicki don’t fwh like that lol. Attaching her name to her enemy is crazy." Another fan sided with Onika, commenting, "I’m sure Nicki don’t approve of this nonsense. She shouldn’t even be attached to Nicki’s name."

Who Is Tommy?

Nicki Minaj and her half-sister, Ming Li, have a complex and often public relationship. Ming Li, also known as Ming Maraj or Ming Luanli, is an 18-year-old entertainer. Despite sharing familial ties, the sisters have not been particularly close, a distance attributed to Minaj's demanding career and global fame. In recent interviews, Ming Li has candidly discussed their strained relationship. She revealed experiences of bullying, partly due to her sister's prominence, and expressed a desire to establish her own identity in the music industry without relying on Minaj's influence. Ming emphasized her commitment to achieving her goals independently, seeking her sister's pride rather than assistance.