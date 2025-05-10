Does Nicki Minaj have beef with Natalie Nunn? That's the question we are asking ourselves right now thanks to a bit of a shocking development. Per Twitter aggregator SOUND | Victor Baez, it appears that the Queen of rap has unfollowed the Baddies CEO on Instagram.

Baez shared a screenshot of Nicki's IG account and went to her followers and following. After typing in the reality TV star's handle, "realmissnatalienunn," nothing showed up. It seems that Natalie Nunn's casting of Minaj's 19-year-old sister, Ming Li, for a new spin-off series Baddies Gone Wild is what caused this.

For those curious, it's taking place in Brazil and will premiere this Sunday on The Zeus Network.

In a mini preview of the pilot episode, Natalie Nunn is interviewing Ming Li. While doing so, she appears to take some minor stabs at Nicki Minaj. "I personally handpicked you because I just like... Your sister done talked sh*t about me before right? I don't know if it was sh*t talking or not," she said while her and Ming laughed and mocked the aforementioned "sh*t talking."

What they are referring to is Nicki's verse on Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape track "Endless Fashion." In the opening lines she raps, "Ayo, even if my name was Natalie Nunn / You b*tches still couldn't chin-check me."

Natalie Nunn & Nicki Minaj

Nunn actually responded to the diss/compliment in a supportive way back when the song dropped. "Shout-out to Nicki for the shout-out. I already told y'all this chin was, like, literally international. This chin has been making noise for years, and I love it here. And I hope if Nicki does a music video that I could be in it," she said on an Instagram Live.

Overall, they seemed incredibly chill with each other. But maybe things have been brewing behind the scenes? We aren't really sure.

But as for the Baddies Gone Wild clip, Nunn continues while giving Ming Li her flowers. "I feel like you have your own thing going and I really want you to shine." Li responded with much appreciation and thanked for giving her a chance to get out of her "sister's shadow" and "have people talk about" her more. Nicki does it make difficult for those around her to break away from her because of how recognized she is.