Not a single person is feeling themselves more than Natalie Nunn. In the past few days, she’s incessantly posted her praise for Nicki Minaj’s verse on Pink Tape, largely because the Queen rapper referenced the size of her chin. “Even if my name was Natalie Nunn, these b*tches still couldn’t chin-check me,” Nicki raps in her verse on “Endless Fashion.” Some looked at it as a shot towards the Baddies star but not Nunn herself. Instead, she’s continued to gloat that Nicki Minaj acknowledged her existence on Lil Uzi Vert’s album.

Still, Twitter’s attempted to rain on Natalie Nunn’s parade since the album’s release on Friday. Nicki hasn’t necessarily directed any of her energy toward Natalie Nunn since then. However, the reality TV figure really hasn’t stopped talking about it. A video emerged of her in the club, celebrating the shout out with her friends. Then came a flurry of Instagram posts referencing Nicki’s lyrics from “Endless Fashion.”

Natalie Nunn Says She Landed $1M Deal

Although many people have criticized Nunn for her non-stop posts about Nicki, you really can’t knock the hustle. Nunn hit the ‘Gram where she revealed that she landed a 7-figure deal as a result of Nicki’s brief mention on “Endless Fashion.” “Hahahahha that shout out got me a million dollar deal,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Chile this is all really funny! Stay tuned @nickiminaj thanks again sis muahhh.”

The specifics of the deal haven’t been revealed yet. Still, it’s apparent that Natalie Nunn is gunning to have Nicki Minaj involved in Baddies in some sort of capacity. During an interview with Baller Alert at the BET Awards, she said that she wanted Nicki to host the Baddies reunion. “I would love to see Nicki Minaj be our reunion host for Baddies,” she said. “I don’t know why she’s not over here with the Baddies because she follows me and she loves the Baddies, I know you watchin’.” We’ll see if Natalie Nunn can land Nicki on her show.

