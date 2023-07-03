Ice Spice is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in music. Earlier today she posted some more of her ongoing chart accomplishments on her IG story. Tacked onto the end of the series post is a pic of her paying tribute to reality star Natalie Nunn. The picture is paired perfectly with the track “Endless Fashion” from Lil Uzi Vert’s new album Pink Tape. On the track, Nicki Minaj makes a hilarious lyrical reference to Nunn that had fans rolling when they listened to it.

This is just another association between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. Earlier this year the pair linked up for a remix of Ice Spice’s song “Princess Diana.” That song managed to debut inside the top 10 of the Hot 100. This week the pair linked up once again for the new song “Barbie World.” This track is attached to the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie. Earlier today the song once again debuted in the top 10 of the Hot 100. It’s the 4th top 10 hit of the year so far for Spice following “Karma” with Taylor Swift and “boys a liar pt. 2” with Pink pantheress.

Ice Spice’s Instagram Story Shoutout

This isn’t the time Ice Spice has attracted attention for who’s on her Instagram. Last week she posted a photo dump from the BET Awards which included a pic of her with Lil Uzi Vert. The picture came right as fans were digesting a viral fight between Lil Uzi and JT at the award show. While everyone quickly cleared things up fans initially thought it might have to do with Uzi shouting out Ice Spice in a new song.

It wasn’t even the only controversy Ice Spice sparked that night. Earlier during the show itself someone caught her on her phone during another artist’s performance. The video sparked a debate between fans about whether she should be paying attention to the other performers during the show. What do you think of Ice Spice shouting out Natalie Nunn? Let us know in the comment section below.

