The year 2023 is quickly becoming the year of Ice Spice. Her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 was back in January, and she hasn’t really left since. That song was “Gangsta Boo” and featured Lil Tjay. Now, she has two tracks gracing the list: “Karma” by Taylor Swift, in which Ice Spice features on this version, and “Barbie World,” a reinvention of the Aqua classic featuring Nicki Minaj. The songs are ranked eight and seven, respectively. “Barbie World” comes from the Barbie movie soundtrack. Barbie is set to release on July 21, with Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The song with Nicki marks Ice Spice’s fourth foray into the Billboard Hot 100. (“Barbie World” is Minaj’s 23rd track to be included on the list, a record for all female rappers.) And while Morgan Whalen’s “Last Night” came out at number one for the 13th week, Ice Spice is the one artist with two tracks in the top ten. She did this once before, in late April of this year, when “Princess Diana” and “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” (which features PinkPantheress) were fourth and tenth, respectively. Ice Spice has claimed her throne at the top of the rap game, and she brought one of the original queens with her, Nicki Minaj.

The Singularity Of Ice Spice

thxxxx queeen 🥰💕💕💕 we eatin good tn ! https://t.co/UMptRgJBcP — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 24, 2023

Spice is having a moment in the rap and music industries. She and Nicki Minaj dapped each other up via Twitter, celebrating the success of their collaboration. Nicki was also on “Princess Diana.” That makes it and “Barbie World” two separate songs where two solo artists came together to make absolute bangers. Essentially, you put Ice Spice on a track, and she makes it Billboard Hot 100 gold. Simple as that.

As for Spice in her life, she seems to be enjoying her huge launch into fame. She releases photo dumps of herself at various events, including the BET Awards and the Longitude Festival. Also, she turned down the opportunity to be the XXL Freshman cover artist. When you can say no to what most rappers dream of, you know you’re doing something right. She’ll continue to see more of her songs make splashy debuts on the Billboard Hot 100. For now, the two songs in the top ten will definitely do.

