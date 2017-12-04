chart topping
- MusicDrake Wins Five 2023 Billboard Music AwardsWell, who's surprised?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto And Jung Kook's "Seven" Is Now The Quickest Song To Eclipse One Billion Streams On SpotifyThis is Latto and Jung Kook's first number-one song. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSZA Continues To Stand Atop Billboard's R&B Songwriters Chart, Reaches 50 Straight WeeksSZA is slaying the competition. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIce Spice Continues To Dominate The Billboard Hot 100Ice Spice is at the peak of her powers.By Jake Lyda
- NumbersMariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Tops Hot 100 25 Years LaterMariah Carey's Christmas anthem hits the top of the charts for the first time since its release in 1994.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Anthem Of Choice At Elementary Talent ShowThe kids love it!By Chantilly Post
- MusicFuture And Juice WRLD's "WRLD On Drugs" Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200The most streamed album of the week.By hnhh
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Looking At Fourth Straight Week Atop Billboard 200Drake can't be stopped.By Aron A.
- NumbersDrake's "In My Feelings" Replaces "Nice For What" At #1 On Billboard Hot 100Drake lands his sixth number one single on the Hot 100 with "In My Feelings."By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Posthumously Earns First No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 With "Sad!""Sad!" is XXXTentacion's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Debuts At Number 1 On Billboard Hot 100Childish Gambino earns his first number 1 hit. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDrake Breaks Bruno Mars Record For Most Weeks At #1 On Hot 100 This DecadeDrake has also tied Justin Bieber for most chart topping singles on Streaming Songs Charts.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Spends Eighth Consecutive Week Atop Billboard Hot 100Drake is making history as we watch on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Will Spend Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100Drake's "God's Plan" is poised to be the first song since Adele's "Hello" to spend its first five weeks at number 1.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Logic's "44 More" Debuts at #1Logic's first post-"Everybody" single debuts at the top of our TOP 100 chart.15 Hip-Hop Managers You Should KnowBy Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane & 21 Savage's "Uncle Drew" Cut Hits #1Tory Lanez nabs three of this week's top ten songs; Rocky, Gucci and 21's "Cocky" debuts at #1.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicPost Malone's "Rockstar" Holds #1 Position On Billboard 100 For 8 Weeks StraightPost Malone & 21 Savage maintain the top spot. By Aron A.