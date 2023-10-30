SZA Continues To Stand Atop Billboard’s R&B Songwriters Chart, Reaches 50 Straight Weeks

There really is not much more we can say about SZA. She has it all. From her stunning fashion choices, the onstage performances, and of course, her music, she is the total package. The main reason she is having a standout year is because of the continued success of her 2022 smash record, SOS. Arguably her best and biggest songs appear on the project. "Kill Bill," "Snooze," "Shirt," and countless other great deeper cuts can be found throughout the 23-song tracklist. On top of that, she is having a rock-solid output in 2023, even without dropping a new project.

Her acoustic version of "Snooze" with Justin Bieber has been doing serious numbers, as well as her first-ever collab with Drake on "Slime You Out." In addition to those tracks, she had a showstopping verse on Travis Scott's "TELEKINESIS" with Future. All of this, including her tour, has led her to continuing dominance on the Billboard chart. In particular, the R&B Songwriters chart.

SZA Is Having A Great Year

As you can see in the tweet above, SZA has now been on top of this chart for 50 consecutive weeks. With this achievement, she also becomes the ninth different artist to stay atop a genre-specific list for 50 weeks or more. Others like Elton John, Bad Bunny, and Zach Bryan have eclipsed that mark. What is crazy is that SZA has more music coming sometime before the end of this year.

What are your initial thoughts on SZA extending her streak to 50 straight weeks atop the Billboard R&B Songwriters Chart? Is she the best artist in the genre right now? Are you excited about her upcoming SOS deluxe album? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around SZA, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

[Via]