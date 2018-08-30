chart news
- MusicSZA Continues To Stand Atop Billboard's R&B Songwriters Chart, Reaches 50 Straight WeeksSZA is slaying the competition. By Zachary Horvath
- NumbersDoja Cat & SZA's "Kiss Me More" Breaks Record Held By Brandy & MonicaThe sultry pop hit "Kiss Me More" by rap's newest bubblegum princess and R&B's favorite vocalist has outperformed the iconic duet, "The Boy is Mine."By Kyesha Jennings
- NumbersTaylor Swift Already Has A No. 1 Album After One Day In SalesHow about that?By Milca P.
- MusicCity Girls' "Act Up" Dominates Rhythmic Songs Airplay ChartCity Girls continue to own the airwaves.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Nas X's "7" EP Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard 200Lil Nas X makes his Billboard 200 debut.By Milca P.
- MusicLogic Earns Third No. 1 Album; DaBaby Makes His Top 10 DebutLogic tops the Billboard 200 again.By Milca P.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Returns To Billboard 200 At No. 2Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" reaches a new peak.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Nas X Speaks Out About Removal From Billboard Country ChartsLil Nas X opens up about being removed from Billboard's country charts.By Milca P.
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Death Race For Love" Dominates Charts For Second WeekJuice WRLD at No. 1 once again.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B & Bruno Mars' "Please Me" Goes No. 1 On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs ChartAnother milestone for the duo.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny's "I Like It" No. 1 On Dance Airplay ChartCardi B's "I Like It" tops an interesting chart.By Milca P.