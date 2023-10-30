Chrisean Rock Reveals She Recently Rejected Blueface, He Asks For Receipts

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are the former couple that just keeps on giving. Although some find their antics to be a complete waste of time, others are still heavily invested. Recently, Blue came through with an antagonistic act by proposing to Jaidyn Alexis. Subsequently, Chrisean accused him of doing it as a publicity stunt. However, the "Thotiana" rapper maintains that he is doing all of this for good reasons. He is in love with Jaidyn Alexis and hopes to be with her forever.

At the end of last week, Chrisean made some truly wild claims. Essentially, she said that Blueface was still having unprotected sex with her. Furthermore, she noted that she is locked in with Blue for life, even if they aren't a true couple. It was all very confusing, and as you can imagine, Blue was quick to deny all of it. Now, however, Chrisean is accusing Blueface of hitting her up, all over again. However this time, she ended up saying no.

Chrisean Rock Goes Off

In the series of tweets seen above, the new artist revealed how she was proud that she said no to Blueface's advances today. That said, she is feeling bad about things as she feels like they have a "soul tie." This has her feeling very conflicted. Regardless, she believes constantly giving in to Blueface is bad as it will set a bad example for her son, who Blue allegedly wants nothing to do with. Below, you can see that Blue responded to Chrisean's claims by saying he wants to see actual receipts.

Blueface Responds

Moreover, Blueface claims he and Jaidyn Alexis simply laugh whenever they see something new from Chrisean. Needless to say, the dramatic love triangle continues to make some waves. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

