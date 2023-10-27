Chrisean Rock Claims She Might Be Pregnant Again In Upcoming Jason Lee Interview

Chrisean Rock has a lengthy new interview with Jason Lee on the way, and it appears as though the Cr*zy In Love star will be spilling a ton of tea. the Hollywood Unlocked founder shared a preview of their conversation on Twitter today, in which Chrisean tells him that she might be pregnant. When he asked her if she was being serious about her claim, she reminded him that she's "fertile."

Though it remains a mystery whether or not Chrisean's actually pregnant, it would certainly add another layer of chaos to the new mother's already complicated life. She just welcomed her first child, Chrisean Jr., with Blueface in September. The two of them have decided to go their separate ways since, with Blueface recently proposing to the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. The duo aren't all the way estranged it seems, as Chrisean recently claimed that they sleep together on occasion, despite his engagement to another woman.

Chrisean Rock Promises To Bring The "Tea"

If what she's saying is true, this means that there's a possibility she's pregnant with another one of Blueface's children. While some commenters think she's only making things up for clout, others note that it doesn't seem like a stretch, considering some of the antics they've gotten up to in the past. The suspected pregnancy could also be a result of her rumored fling with Lil Mabu. Hopefully, fans will glean more insight when the interview finally drops next week.

Chrisean's already made some controversial comments about her ex's recent engagement, making it clear that she's not taking it seriously. According to her, the whole thing is nothing but a "publicity stunt," and Jaidyn's ring was actually meant for her. What kind of tea do you think Chrisean will spill in her upcoming appearance on The Jason Lee Show? Are you looking forward to the interview? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

