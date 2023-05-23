The Jason Lee Show
- Pop CultureKarlissa Saffold Talks Blueface's Messy Childhood & "Swallowing Pride" To Like Jaidyn AlexisWhen he was just a little boy, Blue's dad apparently threatened to leave Karlissa with their three kids. She obviously wasn't having any part in that.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsApryl Jones Pops Off After Omarion Interview, Demands Her Story Be Told"If a man or a woman does not want to be exposed, then start being good to the people that you are with," Apryl Jones says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChris Brown Seemingly Responds To Omarion Revealing He & Karrueche Tran Almost DatedChris Brown recently shared a cryptic and angry message with followers.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran & Omarion Didn't Date Due To Chris Brown, B2K Alum Tells Jason LeeBreezy and Rueche were on and off from 2010 to 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Screams At Blueface For Calling Chrisean Rock In Video Shared On "The Jason Lee Show"When it comes to baby mama drama, Blueface has plenty.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCoi Leray Trolled After Chrisean Rock Reveals She Threw A Phone At Her FaceAccording to Chrisean, Coi had a "hidden agenda" when they hung out.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface Responds To Chrisean Rock's "Slave" Comments, She Claims He Deleted Things From Her PhoneFans have some questions about what Blueface wiped from her phone.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Says Blueface "Wanted A Slave""He gives pimp daddy vibes," Chrisean claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlueface Baby Hernia Photo: Chrisean Rock Addresses Newborn Scandal On "The Jason Lee Show"On the last episode of his podcast, Jason Lee spoke with Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis about their chaotic relationship, among other hot topics.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Claims She Might Be Pregnant Again In Upcoming Jason Lee InterviewChrisean Rock's interview on "The Jason Lee Show" drops next week.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock's Financial Beef Explained On "The Jason Lee Show": WatchIf there's anyone you can count on to get the celebrity scoop, it's Jason Lee.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Recalls Jaidyn Alexis Catching Him Having Sex With Chrisean RockBlueface says Jaidyn just walked in at "a bad time."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface & Megan Thee Stallion Hooked Up "A Long Time Ago," Former Alleges He "Might Have Got Some Head"Blue came across as shy when discussing his apparent past with Thee Stallion on Jason Lee's podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis On "The Jason Lee Show": Rapper Says Being Gay Is A ChoiceThe interview's full audio will be available on Tuesday, but we won't see the video version hit the internet until Wednesday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBabyface Puts His Spin On Chrisean Rock's "Vibe" SongThe long-time producer shared his cover during a new interview on "The Jason Lee Show."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChlöe Bailey On "The Jason Lee Show": R&B Star Talks Gunna, Beyoncé, Her Debut Album, And MoreJason Lee's new podcast has had some seriously hot guests so far.By Hayley Hynes