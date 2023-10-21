Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Financial Beef Explained On “The Jason Lee Show”: Watch

Chrisean Rock and Blueface found plenty of things to argue about during the time they were together. For the most part, it was the near-constant lies being told between them, as well as money, that put them at odds. For some time, the Baddies cast member has claimed that her co-parent was in control of their finances during their relationship. This obviously painted Blue in an unflattering and abusive light. During his interview on The Jason Lee Show this week, the 26-year-old was given the opportunity to clear things up.

"For the first two and a half years, she didn't make one dollar," Blue reflected during his sitdown with the Hollywood Unlocked CEO and Jaidyn Alexis. "I just funded her. I let her stay in my other house that I had... It was an investment from me," he continued. "I put out way more money on the front end." When Rock actually began making a name for herself, she was apparently under the impression that the funds coming in belonged to her.

Blueface Saw Chrisean Rock as an "Investment" Earlier in Her Career

However, because the "Lit" rapper was already in debt with Blue, and still continuing to spend his money on a daily basis, there was some confusion about how her newfound revenue would be allocated. "She's claiming that I'm taking her money," the father of three told Lee. "That I'm her pimp daddy. This is really a narrative that the internet made of it, because they don't know the story."

Jason Lee's Full Interview with Blue and Jaidyn Alexis

