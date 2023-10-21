Chrisean Rock Calls Cap On Home Relisting: “Me & The Owner Locked In”

People often seem to forget that you can't believe everything you read on the internet. We live in a world where fake news is spread just as easily as cold hard facts, making it hard to navigate the truth of situations outside of your own social sphere. As a result, celebrities often have to clear up misconceptions about their lives, including Baddies cast member Chrisean Rock. The reality starlet had fans feeling proud after she bragged about owning a house for her and Junior a few weeks ago, but earlier this week, receipts seemed to suggest that the Baltimore native's property had been put back on the market.

As the gossip began making rounds, many began giving Rock unsolicited financial advice, urging her to hire a professional so that she can properly manage her money for her family. "See what God did? Instead of snatching another tooth outta [your] mouth, he snatched [your] rented home," one hater tweeted at the "Lit" artist upon reading the tea. "[You] wasn't humble and was VERY evil and spiteful. Karma don't miss. [You] joked [about your] fans not having money or a house," their rant went on.

Chrisean Rock Shuts Down Rumours About Her Financial Situation

Rather than addressing all the negativity in the original post, Rock chose to only clear up rumours about her bank account. "Fake news, with my type of credit I paid a year advance," she proudly shared on Saturday afternoon. "I kicked out $165,000, then that goes towards my renting to buy contract," the multi-talent further explained. "Me and the owner locked in."

Should Chrisean Rock ever find herself in a dire financial situation, at least we know that Crip Mac would be happy to take care of her and her son. Earlier this weekend, the content creator shared a video professing his interest in taking the new mother to bed while dissing her baby daddy. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

