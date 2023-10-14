Blueface’s Mom Supports Chrisean Rock After She Shares TMI About Her Sex Life Online

Karlissa Saffold obviously couldn’t resist on slipping an NSFW confession of her own into her post.

BYHayley Hynes
In the world of Blueface and Chrisean Rock, it's difficult to keep track of who's on good terms with who. For the most part, the "Thotiana" rapper's mom, Karlissa Saffold, sticks dutifully by her son's side in every argument he gets into. However, after her newest grandson's mother shared a bit too much information about her sex life on Twitter earlier this week, Saffold happily came rushing to her defense.

Rock's weekend began with posts suggesting she has a new love interest who she's comfortable enough to share her body with. "So if [you] get nutted in while [you] bleeding can [you] get pregnant?" the 23-year-old asked in her controversial post. After watching the backlash come in, Saffold wrote a public message to Rock on her Instagram Story. "You are human Chrisean," her post began.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy Questions Make It Seem As Though She’s Ready For Baby No. 2

Karlissa Saffold Defends Chrisean Rock and Her Raunchy Tweets

"I had sex with John's daddy while pregnant with Kali," Blue's mom then confessed, much to the internet's discomfort. "Thank God he married me 😭," Saffold reflected. "They talking s**t about you, but most of them been there too. Do better baby, you worth it, no matter where you came from," the reality star's back-handed compliment concluded. Though Rock doesn't seem to have responded to that message yet, she did make it clear on her Twitter page that she knows her worth, and that she doesn't feel the need to play the victim card any longer, as she has "options" now.

If Chrisean Rock's plan all along has been to make Blueface jealous, it appears to be working. After reading her explicit bedroom questions on Twitter and seeing her hit the studio with Lil Mabu, the father of three is urging his co-parent to "make it official" with her apparent new lover. Tell us if you'd be happy to see Rock and Blue cut ties romantically for good in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blueface Thinks Chrisean Rock Should “Make It Official” With Lil Mabu

[Via]

Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.