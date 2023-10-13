Blueface Thinks Chrisean Rock Should “Make It Official” With Lil Mabu

Recently, Chrisean Rock hopped on Instagram to share some clips and photos alongside Lil Mabu. The duo hit the studio together, and it seems like a joint single is in the works. She also shared a photo of herself passed on on a couch covered in cash, so it's possible that they filmed a music video too.

Of course, Blueface had to weigh in. The rapper is the father of Chrisean's first child, 2-month-old Chrisean Jr. It seems as though he's in full support of the partnership, even suggesting that they take their relationship further. "The duo we didn't know we needed," he wrote. "Let's go y'all should make it official fr."

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Son Sleepily Smiles In Cute New Photo, She Hits Studio With Lil Mabu

Blueface On Chrisean And Lil Mabu

It doesn't seem as though Chrisean will be pursuing the 18-year-old rapper romantically anytime soon, but they appeared to have a good time collaborating. The new mother does have her eye on a new man since moving on from the "Thotiana" performer, however. She shared a photo of herself on a FaceTime call with a mystery man earlier this month. "Who else love a ninja with dimples/tats," she wrote. It remains unclear exactly who this was, but it looks like things between them could be heating up.

Recently, Chrisean opened up about her sex life on social media, asking whether or not it's possible for her to get pregnant at this point after her pregnancy. She also shared that she had an "emotional" and "beautiful" experience sleeping with someone recently. It's unclear if the person she slept with was Blueface, the mystery man, or someone else entirely. Regardless, it seems like Chrisean is more than open to the idea of having her second in the near future. What do you think of Blueface's suggestion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy Questions Make It Seem As Though She’s Ready For Baby No. 2

[Via]