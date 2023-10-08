Chrisean Rock Lusts Over Mystery Man On FaceTime

It seems like Chrisean Rock might've found a new man... do you think he'll be on Blueface's level? Jokes aside, many fans got to theorizing when she posted a screenshot of her FaceTime call with a mystery suitor on her Instagram Story. If you're wondering why people are seeing this as a romantic advance, look no further than the Baddies star's caption. "Who else love a ninja with dimples/tats," she asked her followers via the social media platform, suggesting that she's falling for the guy. Of course, given all of the Baltimore native's relationship antics and previous struggles, this is a pretty big leap.

Moreover, fans know pretty well at this point that her partnership with Blueface was- and is- a volatile affair. You could point to their feuds leading up to their son's birth (or after it), their physical altercations, and a whole lot more to unpack that. As such, with this new phase of Chrisean Rock's life focusing on Chrisean Jr. (yes, that's his real name), her reality TV efforts, and herself, this could be an important part of that quote-unquote renaissance. It's not set in stone, nor can anyone take a guess at who the mystery man is, but hopefully it brings her happiness and peace if true.

Chrisean Rock Might Be Falling For A New Man

However, there are also plenty of reasons as to why the Baltimore native's life right now is under fire. As such, many fans might be more inclined to beg John Doe here to stay as far away as possible from all the drama. For example, folks online expressed concern for Chrisean Rock after a video she uploaded displayed cocaine in the table next to her. Whether she actually did the drug or not, many thought that it's ridiculously unwise for a new mom to be around it.

Alas, such is the tale of Chrisean Rock, one that overtakes timelines and inspires every emotion under the sun. All we can hope for is that, if she finds a new man, it's a much healthier relationship for her than previous experiences. If nothing else, who doesn't like a bit of tea to spice things up? For more news and the latest updates on the mother of one, check back in with HNHH.

