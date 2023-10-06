Blueface’s Mom Defends Tesehki Amid Chrisean Rock’s Molestation Allegations

During a recent Instagram Live, Chrisean Rock advised her sister Tesehki to stop talking about her, and made some serious allegations against her in the process. Things have gotten heated between the two of them as of late, as seen in recent episodes of Baddies. Things were only made worse when the father of Chrisean's newborn, Blueface, called Tesehki a "real one" on Twitter. Tesehki later took to social media to open up about her relationship with Chrisean, explaining how the Cr*zy In Love star had her jumped.

Tesehki also claimed that Chrisean didn't want her to steal her spotlight on Baddies. During her IG livestream, Chrisean went off about Tesehki continuing to bring her name up. She claimed that her sister was lying about her, but her accusations didn't stop there. Chrisean further alleged that Tesehki "did weird sh*t" to her nephew, and "tried to touch [her]" when they were children. Chrisean continued, claiming that they don't have a solid relationship due to things that happened while they were growing up.

Karlissa Saffold Claims She Was "Humping" Her Family Members As A Kid

Amid these incredibly serious allegations made against Tesehki by Chrisean Rock, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold took to her own Instagram to weigh in. During a livestream, she claimed that when she was a child, she had relations with family members. "It was just probably some humping cousins," Saffold claimed. "I was humping all my cousins. I was kissing my cousins, you know, kissing cousins. Don't be acting like you ain't kiss your cousins." She went on, claiming that the child's age determines the seriousness of the crime.

For obvious reasons, most viewers are pretty disturbed by this latest development. Many are calling for Saffold to stay out of Chrisean and Tesehki's issues, particularly considering how serious things have gotten as of late. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold's claims? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

