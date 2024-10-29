Tesehki Breaks Silence After Chrisean Rock Accused Her Of Childhood Molestation

She was shocked.

Chrisean Rock's career has been characterized by drama. The rapper and reality star has made far more headlines for her personal life than she ever has her music. This trend continued on the 28th of October. Chrisean Rock dropped a bombshell during the trailer for the Baddies: Midwest special. She alleged that she was molested by her older sister, Tesehki, when she was a child. The internet was rightfully shocked by this allegation, but none more than Tesehki. She took to social media to give her side of the story.

Tesehki's shock was evident in the aforementioned Baddies: Midwest trailer. She threatened to sue Chrisean Rock for defamation, but she provided much more context via Instagram. The rapper posted footage of an old Instagram Live between her, Chrisean Rock, and a third woman. The footage sees the accuser, Rock, express sympathy for the other two for the sexual abuse they claim to have suffered at a young age. The most notable point, however, is that Rock claims she did not experience the same thing. "Y’all went through some sh*t," she told Tesehki and the other woman. "I never personally went through something that took my childhood away."

Tesehki Alleges Chrisean Rock Is Stealing Her Trauma

Tesehki is using Chrisean Rock's own words against her. In case the footage did not make her defense clear, however, the rapper provided additional context in the form of text. She made it clear that she was deeply hurt by Rock's accusation. "This shhh hurt on a whole diff level," she wrote. "How you trying [to] take me an Chas trauma and say it’s yours…" Tesehki then took to the IG comment section to imply that Chrisean is making these allegations in an attempt to draw in viewers. A fan theorized that the Chrisean Rock admission was "made up" as a publicity stunt, and Tesehki promptly pinned the message.