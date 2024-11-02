Chrisean Rock And Tesehki's Sister Shuts Down Rock's Incest Allegations

She supports Tesehki.

Chrisean Rock has thrown everybody off their game. The rapper and reality star is known for making bold claims, but the trailer for Baddies: Midwest set a new precedent. Rock came out and accused her sister Tesehki of molesting her when she was a child. Tesehki denied the allegations outright, and even threatened to sue Rock for slander. Chrisean Rock and Tesehki have another sister, however, and she has decided to weigh in on the situation. The long and short of it is that she doesn't believe Rock.

Rock and Tesehki's sister, Chasity, made it clear that she does not have a bias amongst her sisters. "You know I been rocking and rolling with every sibling," she insisted. Chasity then claimed that Chrisean Rock was lying. "What makes you think I'm gonna roll with something that's not accurate, that's not true," she asked viewers via her Instagram Story. Chasity claimed that Rock dropped her molestation accusations as a means of generating buzz for Baddies: Midwest. She also revealed that she has been offered money to say things about other people for the camera, and turned it down.

Chrisean Rock's Sister Called Her Allegations 'Corny'

"I stand for something," Chasity stated, shading her sister. "I'm not going against the grain, I'm going against the lies." The thing that really bothered Chasity, more than the alleged lie, is that Chrisean Rock targeted their own sister in the process. "To make another sister look bad, so you look better," she said. "That sh*t corny as f*ck." Chasity repeatedly makes references to what's going on behind closed doors, which she never fully elaborates on. It could be that the sibling is referring to the production of Baddies: Midwest, but there isn't enough to go on to draw a strong conclusion.