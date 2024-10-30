Tokyo Toni Believes Chrisean Rock's Incest Allegations Against Tesehki

"Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" - Zeus Network Los Angeles Premiere
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Tokyo Toni (L) and Blac Chyna attend "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Blac Chyna's mom supports Rock.

Chrisean Rock sent shockwaves through the reality sphere when trailer for Baddies: Midwest dropped. The rapper accused her older sister, Tesehki, of molesting her when they were both children. Tesehki was predictably shocked, and the trailer saw her threaten to sue Rock. Several celebrities have weighed in on the incest allegations, including Rock's own mother in law. On October 30, Tokyo Toni opted to get in the mix as well. Blac Chyna's mother took to Instagram to voice her support for Rock and what she'd claimed.

Tokyo Toni took a surprisingly candid approach to Chrisean Rock's allegations. "Well if she was touched she was touched," the reality star stated. "Why are we acting shocked about that? I'm not shocked and I believe her. Every word." Tokyo Toni took a beat before elaborating on her perspective. "Unfortunately, it happens," she noted. Toni's decision to believe Chrisean Rock's allegations was a stark departure from the way that the rapper's mother in law responded. Karlissa Savoy Harvey, Blueface's mother, also took to Instagram to make her opinion on the matter known.

Tokyo Toni Isn't 'Shocked' By Rock's Claims

Instead of supporting the mother of her grandson, though, Harvey took Tesehki's side. She noted that the elder sister has "well, beautiful mannered kids" and is more than willing to give Tesehki the benefit of the doubt in terms of the incest allegations. Interestingly, Tokyo Toni has been on the side of Harvey and Blueface in the past. When the two were in the midst of ongoing social media drama with Chrisean Rock, Toni got on Instagram to vent about the situation. Toni expressed sympathy for Harvey, in particular, and claimed that Harvey should have "beat the living sh*t" out of Rock.

"She shoulda whooped ya," Tokyo Toni added. "She shoulda knocked your other f**king teeth out." It's an unexpected turn of events to see the reality star show support and even sympathy to Rock after these 2022 remarks. The allegiances between Tokyo Toni, Chrisean Rock, and Harvey have shifted radically in the last few years, however. One can only imagine the drama that's going to result from Rock's incest allegations. Baddies: Midwest is set to premiere November 3 on the Zeus Network.

